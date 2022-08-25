(AP) — A front will linger in the south-central and southeastern United States along the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors today.

Rounds of drenching showers and heavy thunderstorms will occur along the front. Where downpours persist or repeat, there is the potential for urban flooding and flash flooding of poor drainage areas.

Farther north, a storm will move along a slow-moving front from the central Plains to the interior Northeast. Thunderstorms in this zone may be locally heavy and gusty.

A few storms are forecast to form from Utah and Colorado to Montana.

Meanwhile, more downpours tied in with the North American monsoon will fall in portions of New Mexico, Arizona and southeastern California.

Most other areas around the nation will have a dry day.

A couple of areas in the tropics bear watching this weekend. A tropical wave near the Windward Islands will track into the eastern Caribbean by later the week and attempt to develop.

A stronger wave will come off the African coast in the next couple of days and will have to be monitored for development, as conditions in the southern Atlantic have become more favorable.