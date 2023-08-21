Southern California braces for more floods as Hilary soaks coast

SAN DIEGO (NewsNation) — The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary drenched Southern California from the coast to inland mountains and deserts Sunday evening, prompting rescues from swollen rivers.

Millions braced for more flooding and mudslides, even as the storm began to weaken.

Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas, including the desert resort city of Palm Springs, which saw nearly 3 inches of rain by Sunday evening.

Forecasters warned of dangerous flash floods across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and fire officials rescued 13 people from knee-deep water in a homeless encampment along the rising San Diego River. Meanwhile, rain and debris washed out some roadways and people left their cars stranded in standing water. Crews pumped floodwaters out of the emergency room at Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage.

In Santa Clarita, just outside Los Angeles, a complete stretch of road broke and was swept away by floodwaters.

There’s concern about flash flooding, particularly in California’s high desert and mountainous areas. Certain regions received nearly 12 inches of rainfall on Sunday.

Persistent strong winds posed an ongoing hazard during this storm. Power lines were kicked down across the region and crews were diligently working to reinstate electricity for many people affected by the outages.

“It’s quite amazing, I’ve never seen anything like this and the tropical storm hasn’t even hit us yet,” said Rancho Mirage resident Sean Julian. “I was here at one o’clock today and there was nothing here. Three o’clock and there’s a little bit more and it’s amazing. I love the weather! Let’s just hope people are safe.”

“If the water hits the side of a car, it can push it right off the side of a road and into the deeper water like it is down here,” said Robert Tevhard, who was visiting Palm Springs. “But it’s blowing pretty good now; it really is.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school system, said all campuses would be closed on Monday, as did districts across the region. San Diego schools postponed the first day of classes from Monday to Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.