Southern states brace for severe storms, possible tornadoes

ATLANTA (NewsNation Now) — Severe weather will bring the potential for flash flooding and tornadoes across a large part of the South, stretching from Texas to Georgia, forecasters say.

On Tuesday, storms could bring large hail and possible tornadoes to Texas, Oklahoma and Gulf Coast states, the national Storm Prediction Center said.

Forecasters issued tornado warnings in southwest Alabama as storms moved through overnight. Some areas received more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rain. Schools in Cullman County, north of Birmingham, delayed opening Tuesday morning because of flooding caused by heavy rains.

On Wednesday, several tornadoes will be possible in a region that includes large parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and parts of Louisiana and Tennessee, forecasters said.

The area at enhanced risk for severe storms Wednesday is home to more than 9 million people and includes the cities of Memphis, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; and Jackson, Mississippi.

“Some of the tornadoes could become strong,” the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi warned in its outlook for Wednesday’s storms.

In Alabama, strong tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail and winds of up to 60 mph (97 kph) will be possible on Wednesday, the weather service’s Birmingham office said.

Some Tuscaloosa residents and emergency responders are preparing for the potentially severe weather, NewsNation affiliate WIAT reported.

Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith said the city is readying extra crews who will put up barricades or clear roads, if needed.

In Alabama’s Clarke County, emergency officials are worried about the potential for toppling trees, NewsNation affiliate WKRG reported.

“We’re a large timber industry in this county there’s a large number of trees that are leaning. We’ve cleaned up a lot of those, cutting ‘leaners’ and hangers but there are still some out there,” said Clarke County EMA Director Roy Waite.

County officials are urging residents who live in mobile homes or RVs to make plans to stay in more secure locations if a tornado warning is issued.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliates WIAT and WKRG contributed to this report.