Stalled front brings flooding threat, Northeast sizzles

Jennifer Pagan, center, reacts as she sits in front of an open fire hydrant in The Bronx section of New York, Friday, July 22, 2022. Dangerously high temperatures threatened much of the Northeast and Deep South as millions of Americans sought comfort from air-conditioners, fire hydrants, fountains and cooling centers. The heat wave is expected to extend into the weekend. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

(AP) — As a front drifts southeastward and begins to stall, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to fire and repeat from parts of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri to western and northern New York state today.

Flash flooding is a concern for saturated areas of the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys.

Farther north and east, the rain will be beneficial due to drought conditions.

Mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms will dot the Southeast with a few incidents of flash flooding. Similarly, isolated mainly late-day storms are in store for the interior Southwest.

The Northeast can expect a very hot day, ahead of the storms, while cooler and less humid air pushes across the central and western Great Lakes.

The southern Plains will remain very hot as seasonable air expands in the Northwest.

The tropics are expected to remain quiet throughout the weekend.