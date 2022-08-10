More Kentucky flooding could be on the way

(AP) — A slow-moving front that extends from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic regions will sputter today.

This will give drenching showers and thunderstorms that form along the front extra time to repeat and unleash localized torrential rain. The repeating downpours will raise the risk of flash urban and small stream flooding.

The potential for flooding includes recent hard-hit areas of Kentucky and West Virginia.

Localized downpours will also extend from the Gulf Coast to the lower Mississippi and Tennessee valleys.

More isolated storms with flash flooding will also target the interior West, but the zone of downpours will shift east of most of California. A pocket of showers is forecast to push into cool coastal areas of Washington and Oregon.

Much cooler air will push southward in the Midwest and Northeast.

There are no active tropical systems right now, but a wave near the Cabo Verde islands is being watched for development.