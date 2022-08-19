Stalled front, tropical moisture soak South, Southwest

(AP) — A stalled front separating cool air to the north and hot and humid air to the south will stretch near the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors in the South Central and Southeast states today.

In this zone, locally drenching showers and thunderstorms are in store.

Farther to the northwest, a front gathering strength will trigger a swath of heavy, gusty thunderstorms from parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin to Iowa.

Most areas from southern Maine to northern Texas will be dry.

As heat holds on over the interior Northwest and interior locations of California, more drenching showers and thunderstorms will erupt over Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado.

The ongoing wet pattern will keep the risk of flooding elevated and matters could get worse over the weekend as more tropical moisture is drawn into the region.

Increased moisture in the Gulf of Mexico has forecasters watching the area for tropical development, but any system that developed would be short-lived.