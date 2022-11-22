Storm could impact Thanksgiving travel across US

(NewsNation) — A strom is set to move from coast to coast this week could cause delays for Americans hitting the road and taking to the skies around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nearly 55 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday by plane, train or automobile, according to AAA. Nearly 49 million will travel by car and another 4.5 million by air.

For the most, the weather is expected to cooperate. However, meteorologists say a storm that will move into the Pacific Northwest and eventually into the Great Plains by Thanksgiving could cause disruptions.

The strom is expected to impact the U.S. Tuesday as it pushed onshore across the Northwest with rain and snow. The storm is then intensify in the southern plaines on Thanksgiving Day, where it will bring wet weather to the center of the country and the threat for winter weather across portions of New Mexico and Texas Panhandle by Thursday night and Friday, according to AccuWeather.

The Florida Peninsula has been the focal point of wet weather of late, and that will continue to be the case Tuesday as downpours move across the state.

The rain may slow holiday travelers both in the air and on the road.

Meanwhile, wet weather will start to diminish across Texas, but it will remain cool. Farther north, a weak disturbance is expected to produce light flurries across the upper Mississippi Valley.

The rest of the Central and Eastern states will have quiet weather and a lack of harsh cold as high pressure dominates these areas.

A storm will move into the Pacific Northwest with soaking rain at lower elevations and snow in the mountains. The poor air quality that has pestered the region in recent days will greatly improve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.