Storm ‘sandwich’ starts weekend with rain in north, south

(AP) — The nation will start the weekend with a storm “sandwich” of rain along the Gulf Coast and in the northern Midwest.

A deep band of moisture will continue to feed a corridor of locally heavy rainfall along the Gulf Coast from coastal Texas to the eastern Carolinas today.

Meanwhile, rounds of gusty thunderstorms are expected to push into portions of eastern Montana and the western Dakotas through the evening. Some late-day storms may contain damaging hail and gusts over 65 mph.

A strong dome of high pressure will persist over the interior west and will push later into the central Plains as the weekend progresses, leading to near-record-breaking heat in those areas.

Dry conditions are expected to continue over the parched Northeast.

A jolt of unseasonably cool air will descend from British Columbia into the Pacific Northwest by Sunday night.

Other than a few tropical waves over the Atlantic facing development challenges, there are no areas of interest in the tropics.