Storm system threatens central US with heavy rain, snow

(NewsNation) — A storm system that dumped heavy snow on parts of the West Coast headed eastward Thursday, threatening the Midwest and southern Plains regions with heavy rain and prompting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations in Texas.

Flight-tracking website FlightAware.com reported more than 600 delays or cancellations either into or out of both Dallas airports Thursday as the storm moved in.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for a wide swath of northeastern Texas, including the Dallas and Ft. Worth metropolitan areas. Thunderstorms with heavy rain and high winds will blanket much of the region Thursday night, the weather service said.

“This is the same system that struck California and it’s now in New Mexico and will be crossing Texas and then Arkansas,” said Rich Thompson, lead forecaster for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The storm is projected to traverse northeast into Arkansas, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio, among other states. High wind advisories were in effect Thursday across at least a dozen states stretching from Texas to South Carolina.

While heavy rains were expected to pummel states on the southern edge of the system, snow will blanket states on the northern edge. Upward of 6 inches could fall in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

“This heavy snow potential will then spread into portions of the Northeast and New England Friday night into Saturday, with snow totals of 6 to 12 inches or more possible across Upstate and Northern New York, all of Vermont, New Hampshire, northern Massachusetts and southern Maine,” the weather service said.

Meanwhile, record highs were expected to continue in Florida. A fire weather watch is in effect through Friday night for several areas along the state’s eastern coast.

On the other side of the country, below-average temperatures are forecast this weekend from the West Coast to west of the Rockies.

“Additional record or near-record cold maximum temperatures are possible again on Saturday along much of coastal California,” the weather service said.

Meteorologists say the storm produced a “once-in-a-generation” snow in California and Oregon with up to 7 feet accumulating in spots.

The snowfall, however, is credited with helping reduce, and in some areas eliminate, drought conditions in California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.