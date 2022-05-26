FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, a woman strolls along the beach under rain clouds in Seal Beach, Calif. Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that concludes the situation in the region is worsening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — A large storm system will continue to affect much of the Central states and expand into portions of the East today. Rain is forecast to soak locations from Arkansas and eastern Kansas to Michigan and northern Maine.

Meanwhile, more humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will lead to drenching showers and locally severe thunderstorms from the north-central and northeastern Gulf coast to parts of the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes regions. Within this zone, there is the risk of flash flooding and damaging wind gusts. A few incidents of large hail are likely. A few of the strongest storms can also produce a tornado.

Spotty showers will develop along part of the mid-Atlantic coast as moisture from the ocean joins in.

Much of the West will be dry, except for spotty showers in the Northwest and stray thunderstorms inland.