Storms cool Northeast while heat wave continues elsewhere

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 02: Fallen trees and toppled port-a-potties sit near National Mall following a severe thunderstorm the night before, on July 02, 2021 in Washington, DC. Investigators from the The National Weather Service are considering it to be a possible tornado. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(AP) — A front moving through the Northeast today will produce strong storms from eastern Maine all the way down into Virginia.

The strongest storms will likely take place from Boston to Washington, D.C., with damaging winds and flooding downpours being the main threats. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out either.

The heat in the Northeast will finally begin to break due to the thunderstorms, but there still will be places mainly from Boston to Washington, D.C., that have temperatures that will feel well into the 90s.

The rest of the country will remain hot as well, especially in the South Central states and interior West.

Areas in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri will likely have heavy rain and possible flooding as well.

The tropics remain quiet, with no development expected over the next several days.