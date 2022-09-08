Storms dot Gulf Coast while heat rises in West

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week. (NOAA via AP)

Thunderstorms are likely along portions of the Alabama and Florida Gulf coasts today, extending as far north and east as southern Georgia.

A spotty shower may be found anywhere from North Carolina to southern New York. Not all areas will get wet, however, and coverage will be less than recent days.

An afternoon thunderstorm or two could fire up over southern Montana, northern and eastern Wyoming, the western Dakotas and northwestern Nebraska.

Farther to the south, afternoon thunderstorms will dot the mountains of Utah and Colorado.

Elsewhere in the West, the heat wave will continue. The only exceptions will be the Pacific Northwest and the northern Rockies.

Meanwhile, Earl and Danielle will spin in the Atlantic as Kay moves toward west-central Baja California in the eastern Pacific. Kay may bring some rain relief to the record head around Los Angeles heading into the weekend.

In the Atlantic, Earl poses a possible threat to the Bahamas but Danielle continues to trek into the North Atlantic. There are two other areas being watched for possible development, but nothing forecast before the weekend.