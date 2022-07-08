Storms promise wet weekend for East, West stays dry

FILE – In this March 10, 2021, file photo, a woman strolls along the beach under rain clouds in Seal Beach, Calif. Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that concludes the situation in the region is worsening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — As a storm moves eastward, drenching rain and locally gusty thunderstorms are forecast to move along the Ohio and Tennessee valleys today, before spreading over part of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions tonight and Saturday.

Thunderstorms will dot the coastal Northeast in advance of the storm system and linger over the northern Plains.

Numerous drenching showers and thunderstorms are likely for the Southeast and will allow for a cooling trend to move in this weekend.

Another very hot day is in store for the South Central region, but thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in parts of Oklahoma and Texas.

A few storms are likely to dot Colorado and New Mexico, as well as parts of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Much of the West will remain free of rain.

The tropics remain quiet, with no development expected over the weekend.