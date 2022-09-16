Storms soak Florida, Texas coast while Fiona crosses Caribbean

Palm trees in high wind with stormy sky in the background.

(AP) — A stalled front will continue to contribute to frequent showers and thunderstorms from the Florida Peninsula to the Texas coast today. Localized flooding cannot be ruled out.

Farther north, a few heavy to locally severe thunderstorms are forecast to rattle areas north-central Texas to the Dakotas. A zone of steady rain will cool northern parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms will dampen the interior West as a storm from the Pacific Ocean sends showers across western Washington and Oregon.

Most other parts of the nation will be dry.

The Northeast will stay cool as warmth builds over the Midwest and heat ramps up over the South Central states.

In the tropical Atlantic, Tropical Storm Fiona will approach the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean with gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms.

Other than Fiona, which will bring 2-4 inches of rain to the well-prepared Leeward Islands over the weekend, no other tropical development is expected through the weekend.