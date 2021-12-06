TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple structures were damaged Monday morning as powerful storms moved across Middle Tennessee.

An RV flipped onto a Trousdale County school bus, multiple barns were destroyed and large trees were uprooted from the ground.

Bus driver Don Robinson told NewsNation affiliate WKRN that he went out to his bus around 6 a.m. to start it when he felt the vehicle begin to rock. He said the bus flipped onto its side and spun around.

“The good Lord was with me, that’s all I can tell you,” Robinson said.

Robinson called a friend to help get him out of the bus. He believes the wind knocked the RV into the bus once it came to a stop from spinning.

“I feel great. … It could have been a lot worse,” Robinson said.

Unfortunately, two of Robinson’s horses died in the storm.

A neighbor told WKRN he woke to the sounds of strong winds and trees falling. He estimated it lasted about two minutes.

Trousdale County Schools were closed Monday so school officials could assess storm damage. Clint Satterfield, Trousdale County Schools superintendent, said crews would be doing physical assessments of school buildings and buses, but he believed the district was in good shape.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.