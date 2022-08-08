Storms, temps over 100 start week’s weather in US

The U.S. Border Patrol often conducts migrant rescues in desert areas of Big Bend

(AP) — Warmth and humidity can accompany an afternoon thunderstorm in spots across the Northeast today.

Thunderstorms are expected across the lower Great Lakes, reaching back toward the Mississippi River Valley. Some of the storms can become heavy, bringing flooding concerns.

Afternoon thunderstorms can fire across the Southeast.

Temperatures across the southern Plains can rise into the mid-90s and surge into the triple digits in Texas.

Monsoonal moisture will allow for afternoon thunderstorms across the Four Corners region, reaching into some areas of California with localized flooding possible.

Temperatures across the Western deserts can reach into the mid- to upper 90s, with spots above 100 possible in the Southwest and interior Pacific Northwest.

Other than a tropical wave off the African coast, there are no areas of concern in the tropics at this time.