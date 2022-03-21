Storms, tornadoes expected across southern Plains Monday

(NewsNation) — A large storm is taking shape across the southern Plains, bringing both spring and winter weather hazards to the middle of the nation Monday.

An outbreak of severe weather is likely across southern Oklahoma and central and eastern Texas, which is expected to spread eastward to Louisiana overnight. The National Weather Service forecasts several tornadoes — including potentially strong tornadoes — and “very large hail and damaging winds” beginning Monday afternoon.

The much-needed rain in Texas comes as the southwest part of the state remains under a critical fire weather risk as wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres over the past few days. However, the storm could also bring with it strong, possibly “hurricane-force” winds that may aid in the spread of wildfire, NWS forecasters say.

Another batch of light rain and snow can dampen parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, forecasters say.

Meanwhile, snow is likely to call amid colder air in Colorado and New Mexico with the potential for localized blizzard conditions. The Pacific Northwest will be unsettled.

An area of high pressure near the South Carolina coast will promote mainly dry, sunny weather across the East today. Temperatures are expected to moderate across the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic following a cool first day of spring.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.