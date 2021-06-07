Summer’s first official heat wave brings record-breaking temps to millions

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The first heat wave of the season moved into the Midwest and Northeast over the weekend and the intense heat continued Monday in many areas across the country.

Heat advisories were in effect for Boston, where heat index values reached above 100 degrees. In Chicago, residents saw the hottest day of the year, hitting 92 degrees on Saturday.

Green Bay, Wisconsin is on its fourth day in a row of high heat and humidity. This coming just eight days after recording 30-degree temperatures. However, the heat and humidity are expected to ease in the coming days.

Record-high temperatures were reported as far north as Vermont and New Hampshire over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Records were also broken in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Newark airport hit 97 degrees and Central Park recorded its first 90-degree temperature of the year on Sunday.

The early heat brought out crowds eager to hit the beaches after a trying year amid the pandemic.

“I’m an essential worker. So I was out in the trenches doing what I had to do. But it feels good to be outside now without the mask on because I got my vaccine,” said Katrina Attis.

In the Midwest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota recorded their hottest temperature in nearly nine years with 101 on Saturday. The National Weather Service reported Sioux Falls is off to its hottest start to June on record. And in Minneapolis, 99 degrees on Saturday broke a 96-year-old record.

Western states are dealing with numerous wildfires amid drought and dry conditions. In Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox issued a declaration inviting Utahns to join him in praying over the weekend for rain.

“We need more rain and we need it now,” said Cox. “We need some divine intervention.”