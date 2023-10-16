System has 70% chance of becoming tropical depression, NHC says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A system in the Atlantic has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression, the National Hurricane Center said.

Meteorologists said the system is producing disorganized shower activity. It is expected to become a tropical depression late this week as it moves westward or west-northwestward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

The NHC said the system has a 20 percent chance of forming over the next two days and a 70 percent chance of forming over the next seven days.

It is too early to tell where the system will go if it develops further.

