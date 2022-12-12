System over Rockies will fire storms to east, south

Aside from a lingering rain or snow shower along the East Coast, chilly air and dry conditions are expected today across the Northeast.

The same area of high pressure bringing in the drier air will allow for dry conditions across the Southeast and into the Ohio Valley and Midwest as well.

Meanwhile, a potent storm will be strengthening in the Rockies. Periods of snow will persist across the Intermountain West with a lingering rain or mountain snow shower in Southern California.

Ahead of this storm, a surge of Gulf moisture will bring the risk for severe thunderstorms across northern Texas and parts of Oklahoma and Kansas late in the day; storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and a tornado or two through the night.