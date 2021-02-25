Temperatures rise, causing rapid snowmelt across US

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — It is a lot warmer Wednesday than it was across the U.S. last week after a round of deadly winter storm brought many states to a standstill.

“A week ago, 70% of the Continental United States had snow on the ground. Today, only 32.5% of the lower 48 has snow,” NewsNation Meteorologist Albert Ramon tweeted.

The rapid thaw comes just days after states in the South felt like a frozen tundra, with temperatures in the 70s, in some places, supplanting dangerous subzero temperatures that lasted several days.

Last week about 70% of the U.S. has snow on the ground; this week more than 32% of the lower 48 states have now.

Austin went from a low of 32 degrees on Feb. 17 to a forecast high of 86 degrees on Wednesday afternoon. That’s a 54-degree temperature swing a week.

Houston went two days with temperatures below freezing and will now enjoy temperatures in the 70s this week.

Several cities across Texas endured their longest stretch of below-freezing temperatures last week, and millions of people experienced it in homes without electricity, heat or water.

Nearly a week later, nearly 9 million are still facing water disruptions, and many are still told to boil water before drinking. More than 8,000 Texas homes and businesses remained without power as of 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

