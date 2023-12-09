Tennessee tornado: Multiple casualties reported

(NewsNation) — A major storm system brought damage from heavy rainfall and high winds to several states across the Southeastern U.S., including a tornado in Tennessee.

Officials reported multiple deaths as a result of the tornado Saturday night, NewsNation affiliate WKRN reported.

According to Ed Baggett, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the fatalities were in the Garrettsburg Road area. However, there is no word on the exact number of victims.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 p.m. The statement said that there were no confirmed injuries or missing people but that it was continuing to search the area.

Police and firefighters in Clarksville, Tennessee, responded to multiple reports of damage in the northern part of the city, located north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line.

A shelter was set up at a local high school and city officials are urging residents to limit travel to urgent needs only.

The storm has reportedly left about 85,000 residents without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

Meanwhile, the widespread storm is expected to disrupt air and ground travel across more than a dozen states and knock out power, especially in the Northeast.

“There are 2-4 inches of water locked up in the snowpack across the Green and White Mountains of New England,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. “The heavy rain, in addition to water released by melting snow, could have the effect of 4-8 inches of rain falling, which will greatly increase the stream and river flooding threat across portions of Vermont and New Hampshire.”

Meteorologists expect the storm could cause regional power outages, property damage and roads blocked by debris.

Check back as this story is updating.