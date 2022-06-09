Texas broils while Kansas, Nebraska watch for storms

FILE: Downtown Houston skyline aerial at sunset with a highway in the foreground, angled view with the Texas Medical Center in the far distance, via Getty Images.

(AP) — Locally heavy rain in southeastern New England can impact the morning commute with flooded streets and sidewalks today. By the afternoon hours, the heaviest of the rain should be confined to eastern Maine.

Farther to the west, late-afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing downpours, large hail, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado will develop in Nebraska and northern Kansas.

These storms will move southward through the rest of Kansas and into northern and central Oklahoma overnight with the main threats by then being flash flooding and damaging winds.

Elsewhere, a spotty thunderstorm or two can rumble in eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

Elsewhere, unseasonable heat will continue to bake much of Texas, with a high of 96 forecast for Houston and 100 for San Antonio.

The tropics are remaining quiet, with no storm development expected through the weekend.