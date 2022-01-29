CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Airlines have canceled thousands of flights Saturday as a powerful winter storm lashes the East Coast with deep snow and wind gusts approaching hurricane force.

As of 12 p.m. Saturday, 3,557 flights had been canceled within, into, or out of the U.S, according to FlightAware.

Most flights into and out of the airports serving New York, Boston, and Philadelphia were canceled Saturday. According to FlightAware, 90% of flights at Boston’s Logan Airport and nearly 100% of New York’s LaGuardia flights are canceled.

Boston’s Logan International Airport, which is a hub city for JetBlue, has seen 300 cancelations. Delta Airlines and American Airlines have each canceled more than 450 of their flights.

United Airlines, JetBlue and Delta all have issued travel waivers allowing travelers flying from multiple East Coast airports to rebook without paying any difference in fare.

“Delta’s meteorology team in the airline’s operation and customer center will continue to monitor the winter weather and make tactical adjustments as needed,” the airline said in an article online.

Amtrak canceled all of its high-speed Acela trains between Boston and Washington and canceled or limited other services in the region.