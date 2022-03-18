(NewsNation) — A possible tornado, part of severe storms sweeping through the region Friday morning, overturned multiple mobile homes in a south Alabama community.

Nine mobile homes were destroyed and two people were injured, but no deaths were reported, Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson told WALA-TV.

“We had one guy that was in his mobile home when the storm hit. He was asleep. He said when he woke up, he was in the woods. So, you know, obviously, the good Lord was looking out for him,” Jackson told the station.

Thousands were left without power in Alabama because of the severe storms.

More than 13,000 homes and businesses had no electricity as of Friday morning.

Tornado watches covering southern counties in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi, along with the western tip of the Florida Panhandle led to more than a dozen school systems in those areas canceling classes and extracurricular activities.

Severe thunderstorms are most likely across portions of the Southeast states, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said, with damaging winds and hail.

NewsNation local affiliate WHNT in Alabama reported that storms brought gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain to the state so far. Flash floods were reported in Birmingham, where businesses downtown were still cleaning up from torrential rain from Wednesday, according to NewsNation local affiliate WIAT.

Wednesday’s heavy rains in Alabama were blamed for one death, according to the Associated Press. WIAT reported that 60-year old Joseva Lawrence Speed was swept away by floodwaters Wednesday when attempting to cross the roadway and get into a family member’s vehicle.

Storms along the Gulf Coast were expected to move off toward the East Coast later in the day. The Ohio and Tennessee Valley could see large hail and wind damage as well, the Storm Prediction Center said.