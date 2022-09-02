Thunderstorms in Gulf Coast, Midwest start weekend

An active thunderstorm complex moved over Nebraska in the afternoon and evening hours. At the back of this system a lot of these so called `anvil crawlers` could be seen.

Thunderstorms with locally heavy rain will continue in much of Texas and along the Gulf Coast today.

Afternoon thunderstorms may contain isolated, damaging wind gusts in north-central Kansas, central and southeastern Nebraska, western and central Iowa, southeastern Minnesota, northwestern Wisconsin and the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Much of the rest of the nation is expected to have a dry day.

Another day of excessive heat will continue to exacerbate the ongoing drought in the West, and more high temperature records are likely to be broken.

A swath from south-central Washington through central Oregon, Northeastern California and northwestern Nevada will be of particular concern, where the drought and gusty winds will elevate the fire risk.

In addition to Tropical Storm Danielle, there is an other area of low pressure far out in the Atlantic expected to strengthen over the weekend, although right now it is also no threat to land. Also, a tropical wave in far western Caribbean may spark development in the Pacific basin over the weekend.