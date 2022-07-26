Thunderstorms pound St. Louis causing 7.2″ of rainfall in 5 hours

ST. LOUIS (NewsNation) — A series of steady thunderstorms is dropping torrential rains across the St. Louis metro area. The historic rainfall event has swelled rivers and creeks, causing widespread flash flooding.

The city recorded 7.2 inches of rainfall in five hours Tuesday, surpassing the old record of 6.85 inches on Aug. 20, 1915, the National Weather Service St. Louis tweeted. Some rainfall totals have reached as high as 10 inches.

A flash flood emergency warning of a “life-threatening situation” is in place.

“This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW!” the National Weather Service wrote in their warning.

Rain is expected to “taper off by 10 a.m.,” the NWS St. Louis said.

Several people across the St. Louis metro area are being evacuated from their homes and rescued from their vehicles in floodwaters, the National Weather Service reported.

Several road closures have taken place as flash flooding severely affects traffic.

The biggest problem for drivers now is the closing of roads 170, 70, and 64. I-70 and Mid Rivers Mall Drive near St. Peters have been closed in both directions. Drivers have been suggested to take I-64 either east or west as an alternate route. Taillights are spotted on Mid River Mall Drive for miles.

I-64 at Vandeventer near the St. Louis Zoo is also closed due to flooding. Emergency crews are now at the scene of 70 at Jennings where a crash has been reported that’s blocking the eastbound direction as well.

NewsNation affiliate KTVI contributed to this report.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.