Thunderstorms threaten Northeast in Monday weather

(AP) — A storm will usher in the risk for severe weather across the Northeastern and mid-Atlantic states today.

A line of potent thunderstorms will stretch from northern North Carolina to eastern New York and portions of New England. These storms can produce damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado.

High pressure will build across the center of the country and allow a portion of the Plains to dry out. Record-breaking heat will continue for portions of the south-central United States and much of the Southwest as these areas stay sunny and dry.

Another storm will push into the Northwest and bring showers near the coast with a few thunderstorms farther east into the northern Rockies.