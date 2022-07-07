Thursday’s weather repeats Wednesday’s storms, heat

(NewsNation) — If you enjoyed Wednesday’s weather (which, unless you’re in the Northeast, may indicate a need for a break), you’ll love today’s.

The day will begin hot and humid over much of the country, with the sort of soupy atmosphere that’s ripe for an outbreak of thunderstorms later in the day. Highs will be within striking distance of 100 in many places, and the closer you get to that number the bigger the thunderstorms will be. Think of taking the lid off an overheated pressure cooker to get an idea of the sort of explosive storm development in the offing.

That part of the forecast will show up as evening draws on, with a swath from Montana to the Carolinas under the gun for more of Mother Nature’s fireworks and torrential downpours that cool off the evening while ensuring that the next day’s humidity will be just as high as the one before.

Central and southern Florida will get a round of thunderstorms, and the interior West will see spotty coverage.

Most of the West will continue to bake, with little chance of rain to either break the heat or alleviate the megadrought that continues to parch this highly populated area of the country.

The garden spot for the day is again the Northeast, where seasonable temperatures continue and storms, if any, will be few and far between and not severe in nature.

Despite forecasts for an active hurricane season, the tropics remain quiet so far. Remember, though, that the season’s only a month along and we’re well off from the traditional periods of high activity.