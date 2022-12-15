Tornado threat moves southeast as bitter cold grips Midwest

A pickup truck drives through a deep puddle after rain, snow, and temperatures on the cusp of freezing create precarious road conditions on Tuesday, Dec.13, 2022, in Sioux Falls, SD. A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)

(AP) — As heavy snow ramps over the Upper Midwest and spreads into more of Wisconsin than before, blizzard conditions are forecast to ease slowly over the northern Plains with very cold air settling in today.

The same storm will help spread a zone of accumulating snow, ice and rain into the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region.

A major snowstorm will evolve over the interior Northeast by Friday.

Farther south, the storm’s cold front will trigger more severe weather. The strongest storms, capable of producing a few tornadoes, will extend from central Florida to the Georgia and Carolina coasts.

Colder air will sprawl from the Rockies to the South Central states.

Much of the rest of the West will be dry, except for snow showers in parts of Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.