Tornado warnings issued in multiple Chicago-area counties

(NewsNation) — The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings Wednesday evening in multiple northern Illinois counties, including the one encompassing Chicago.

The warnings are in effect for Cook, McHenry, DuPage, Lake and Kane counties until 7:45 p.m. Central time, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of Indiana were also under a tornado warning.

The NWS reported a tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport just after 7 p.m. local time. O’Hare is 17 miles from downtown Chicago and is the sixth busiest airport in the world.

Heavy rain and storms moved through the Chicagoland area Wednesday evening, NewsNation affiliate WGN reported.

Storm damage from possible tornado at Joliet Ave & Lawndale in McCook @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SiaaIYGh5l — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) July 12, 2023

Tornado watches were issued earlier in the day as thunderstorms moved through the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.