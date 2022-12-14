(NewsNation) — After dozens of severe weather reports on Tuesday, including at least six confirmed tornadoes, across the South, it doesn’t look like the storms are letting up Wednesday.

Two people died, and more were injured, as tornadoes touched down Tuesday in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Flash flood and tornado warnings remain in the south into parts of Louisiana, NewsNation meteorologist Gerard Jebaily said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, blizzard conditions have been in effect in Colorado.

“Those winds will be gusting 70 miles per hour,” Jebaily said on “Morning in America.” “We’ll be continuing these treacherous conditions — do not be on the roads for any of that.”

In the Northeast, there are winter storm and ice storm warnings as well. As the weather system heads east, Jebaily said, it’s going to gather another burst of energy and produce more dangerous weather.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.