Tornadoes, hail pummel parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and Texas ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(NewsNation Now) — Memorial Day weekend is on the horizon, and the weather may play a part in many Americans’ holiday plans, as some parts of the country may see severe weather.

Holiday travelers already hitting the roads are trying to beat storms in Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado was for most of central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon. Severe storms moving east from Dover, Oklahoma, with the potential of strong winds and quarter-size hail.

In Hays, Kansas, tornado sirens screamed a warning to residents as large hail pounded the ground.

Storm trackers are keeping a watch on the unstable atmosphere, where tornadoes could snake down from the skies at any moment.

On Wednesday, more than 350-severe weather reports were seen across the nation, from the northeast to the Central and Southern Plains, where storms spawned tornadoes with damaging winds and hail the size of softballs.

Out of those hundreds of severe weather reports, 25 tornadoes touched down with most being seen in Kansas, Nebraska, and Texas.



An intense storm lashed Western Virginia, near Roanoke, bringing pounding hail, heavy rainfall and strong winds which tossed debris across parts of that area.