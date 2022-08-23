Tropical soaking moves into Southeast

(AP) — The combination of a stalled front and tropical moisture will keep heavy, flooding rainfall a threat in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the eastern half of Texas today.

While the rain is needed to reduce the ongoing drought in some spots, places that have repeated rounds of rain will be at risk for flash flooding.

Additional rain and storms are expected in the Northeast and may produce heavy rainfall in isolated spots. Rain will also be beneficial in the Northeast, especially in New England, where many spots are within drought criteria.

Widely isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Southwest as well, but will be far less widespread than in recent days. However, any storms can produce heavy rainfall, which would allow water levels to fluctuate rapidly.

Other than a tropical wave with a small chance of development, nothing is currently being tracked in the Atlantic basin.