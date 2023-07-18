Tropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic Ocean

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Don has regained its strength as it continues its loop in the northern Atlantic.

Early Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Don was located about 705 miles west of the Azores, an archipelago in the mid-Atlantic.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with little change in its strength overnight. It was heading southeast at 12 mph, but it does not appear to have broken from its loop.

“Even though it has transitioned into a full tropical storm from a subtropical system, it still doesn’t look to impact anyone,” NewsNation affiliate WFLA‘s meteorologist Leigh Spann said. “Its track will loop around and basically remain stationary.”

Due to the lack of impact, no warnings or watches have been issued. Some strengthening is expected for the next few days, according to the NHC.