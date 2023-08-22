Tropical Storm Harold racing across south Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) –Tropical Storm Harold, born at 1 a.m. Tuesday, moved onshore at Padre Island at 10 a.m. with winds up to 50 mph. Winds retreated back to 45 mph as of the 1 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. T.S. Harold is the first storm to make landfall in the United States in 2023.

The storm is moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph heading to the Rio Grande south of Eagle Pass. It is being steered in that west-northwest direction from the large area of high pressure aloft, the one that has led to the onslaught of heat all summer.

Harold weakening over land and heading quickly to the Rio Grande

Tropical Storm Warnings remain for the Texas coast from Port O’Connor southward to the Mouth of the Rio Grande. A Tropical Storm Watch continues from Port O’Connor north to Sargent. Coastal Flood Warnings are also in place for affected areas.

Only minor wind damage is expected along the coast, along with 1-3 feet of “storm surge” ocean level rise. Flooding rainfall amounts of up to 7 inches are possible along the South Texas coast inland toward the Rio Grande Valley. So far, the reporting station at Corpus Christi has measured more than three inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Warnings issued for much of the middle and all of the southern coast

Tropical Storm Harold’s projected rainfall

Rainfall

GRAF Model Future Radar

Most of Harold’s rain will fall in our southern viewing area. We are forecasting only a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms — most numerous south of the Austin area.

While any rainfall will be welcome relief, we do not expect widespread wetting rain across our 15-county area. Most totals should average .10″ of an inch where rain is measured but a few locations could see up to a .25″ or more before 9:00.

The last measurable rain in Austin at Camp Mabry was back on July 22. On that day we picked up 0.01″ which was just enough to end our previous dry stretch. The last time it rained more than a tenth of an inch was on June 22 — two months ago.

The southern part of the state is looking at as much as 2″-7″ of rain leading to a slight risk for flash flooding.

Temperatures

While we do expect mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated downpours on Tuesday, Austin’s high temperature will still likely spike above 100 degrees. That will be Camp Mabry’s 46th-consecutive day in the triple-digits — our longest heat wave on record.

If some areas see rainfall at the right time however, high temperatures here and there may be capped in the 90s. If this storm does not break Austin’s triple-digit streak on Tuesday, we have no other chance of rain nor cooler weather for at least the next week.

Wind

East winds will pick up Tuesday as the storm passes to our south with a high pressure system positioned to our north. This pressure gradient will funnel winds of 20-30 mph with higher gusts through the day Tuesday.

Gusty east winds today lead to a fire danger

The gusty winds will combine with lowering humidity to created a very high to extreme danger.

Critical fire/wildfire danger today

The First Warning Weather Team will keep updating the forecast, so keep checking back. Here’s hoping for wetter and cooler days and weeks ahead.