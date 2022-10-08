Tropical Storm Julia forecast to become a hurricane

(NewsNation) — Tropical Storm Julia, which is heading toward Nicaragua, is forecast to become a hurricane before it makes landfall early Sunday, according to the Weather Channel.

While Julia is not expected to be a threat to the United States, the Weather Channel cautions it could be dangerous for Central America.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for parts of the central Nicaraguan coast and for the Colombian islands of San Andres, Providencia and the Santa Catalina Islands near Nicaragua.

Hurricane conditions are predicted there by Saturday evening, the Weather Channel said, with tropical-force winds that could come in the afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning on Twitter that Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters were investigating Julia. Life-threatening flash floods and mudslides are possible from heavy rains over Central America over the weekend, the center said. Rains of 5 to 10 inches, or even 15 in isolated areas, are expected to dump across Central America.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Twitter that the government is preparing shelters while officials in San Andres announced a curfew beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday to limit people in the streets.

Yolanda González, director of Colombia’s Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies Institute, told the Associated Press Julia could be a Category 1 hurricane when it passes the islands.

Julia was formed just 10 days after Hurricane Ian made landfall and devastated parts of Florida, killing over 100 people, The New York Times reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.