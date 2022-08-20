(NewsNation) — Forecasters are warning of a potential tropical storm heading toward the U.S. Mexico border area Saturday, which could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is located about 165 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, or Rio Bravo as it’s known in Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. This includes the Mexican city of Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot had a call with 350 local emergency response officials, mayors and other stakeholders to address preparations for the possible storm.

“I urge Texans to remain alert about changing weather conditions, take the active weather threats seriously, and heed the guidance of local officials as storms bringing rain and flood concerns push through our state,” Abbott said in a news release.

The system had winds reaching near 35 mph. A total of 3 to 6 inches of rainfall, with isolated totals of 8 inches along parts of Mexico’s eastern coast, is in the forecast.

Across far south Texas, the hurricane center said, rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts are possible. Rainfall could produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, according to the hurricane center.

AccuWeather reports that meteorologists have been scrutinizing this part of the Atlantic basin for days, and there was a tight window of time for the weather system to form. However, AccuWeather noted that it will spend enough time over warm waters to gain strength and become organized fairly quickly.

This marks the second tropical rainstorm to form in the Gulf in the past week, and a similar forecast is expected in the coming days, AccuWeather said.

According the Governor’s news release, the Texas Department of Emergency Management has put the following crews on the ready:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX): 6 Texas A&M Task Force 1 (TXTF 1) swiftwater boat squads

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): 2 Search & Rescue Boat Teams

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): Tactical Marine Unit; 3 Helicopters with hoist capabilities

Texas National Guard: 3 Helicopters and 3 Ground Transportation Companies totaling more than 60 vehicles and more than 150 personnel

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (TX-EMTF): 2 Severe Weather Packages including ambulances, ambulance buses, and emergency medical service personnel

The Associated Press contributed to this report.