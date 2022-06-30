Tropical system soaks Texas, rain rings in weekend elsewhere

Cranes cross the road during a rainstorm from Tropical Storm Elsa, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in Westchase, Fla. The Tampa Bay area was spared major damage as Elsa stayed off shore as it passed by. (Arielle Bader/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

(AP) — While a tropical rainstorm may briefly reach depression status near the Texas coast today, the system will spread both flooding downpours and beneficial rain from the Texas Gulf coast to northeastern Texas and Louisiana through tonight.

Non-related thunderstorms can also pulse, allowing for isolated downpours and gusty winds from the Mississippi Delta region to the southern Atlantic coast.

As warmth builds in the Northeast, heat will intensify over the middle of the nation, ahead of a cool front. That front will set off locally heavy thunderstorms from the central Plains to around Lake Superior.

Storms in the Southwest will be fueled by moisture from Mexico.

Much of the Pacific Coast region can expect dry weather and sunshine.

In the Caribbean, a strengthening tropical system will eye Nicaragua.