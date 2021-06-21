2 tornadoes touch down as storms sweep across the Midwest

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Severe thunderstorms prompted many to take shelter across several states Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids tweeting out a radar-confirmed tornado touched down in Coldwater, Michigan late Sunday night. The town is located about 60 miles southeast of Kalamazoo.

Our Northern Indiana office just got a report of a confirmed tornado in Coldwater, MI. The tornado was moving east at 35 mph. https://t.co/EvP9bGNFaX — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) June 21, 2021

NewsNation affiliate WOOD reports that winds reached up to 60 mph causing some damage to structures along with downed trees. No serious injuries were reported.

In Illinois, residents near Darien and Burr Ridge, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago, were urged to take cover, the National Weather Service in Chicago said on Twitter.

“This is a dangerous situation!” the agency tweeted.

Strong rotation & pronounced tornado debris signature headed for Darien, followed by Burr Ridge. If you're in the path of this storm, take cover NOW in lowest floor of where you live & in an interior room away from any windows. This is a dangerous situation! #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 21, 2021

Officials in the nearby village of Woodridge said the tornado touched down late Sunday.

Video from NewsNation affiliate WGN shows several trees and powerlines down, along with damage to homes and vehicles that found their way in the path of the storm. A gas leak was also reported in nearby Naperville. There were no reports of significant injuries in the community.

The threat for wind damage remained for several hours as the line of storms moved over into northwestern Indiana, forecasters said.

The severe weather then moved into Ohio where thunderstorm warnings remain in place throughout the morning.