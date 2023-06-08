Unhealthy wildfire smoke continues over East Coast, Canada

  • Smoke may not begin to fade until sometime next week
  • Mayor: NYC hit record levels, reaching 484 out of 500 on Air Quality Index
  • Expert: Conditions likely to remain unhealthy until wind direction changes

NEW YORK (NewsNation) — Unhealthy air quality alerts continued Thursday as plumes of smoke from over 400 Canadian wildfires blanketed the East Coast, affecting more than 100 million Americans.

New York City officials expected conditions to improve Thursday, but still asked residents to wear N95 masks as a precaution.

However, as those wildfires continue to burn in Canada and with rain not expected in the forecast, the smoke may not begin to fade until sometime next week.

“This is an unpredictable series of events and we cannot provide guidance more than a day in advance at this point,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference on Wednesday.

City health officials warned tiny particles of smoke can cause eye and throat irritation and significant damage to your lungs.

Children and the elderly who have asthma, cardiovascular issues or breathing problems should be especially careful until the smoke dissipates and the air quality improves.

“It feels like someone is sitting on my chest,” Connecticut resident Kassidy Philpott said. “I’ve been super congested. I feel like I can barely breathe.”

Much of the air was in the “unhealthy or worse categories in areas from the mid-Atlantic through the Northeast and parts of the Upper Great Lakes,” according to an advisory issued by the Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, the air quality in New York City hit record levels, reaching 484 on the Air Quality Index, according to Adams. The index tops out at 500 and anything above 301 is considered “hazardous.”

U.S. authorities issued air quality alerts in multiple regions and smoke was expected to persist for days, especially since the weather system is expected to hardly budge. Norwegian officials said the smoke is also expected to pour into Norway on Thursday.

“Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy, at least until the wind direction changes or the fires get put out,” U.S. National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said. “Since the fires are raging — they’re really large — they’re probably going to continue for weeks. But it’s really just going be all about the wind shift.”

“Please if you can, we can encourage everyone to stay inside. The best protection is to avoid going outside,” NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zachary Iscol said.

A time-lapse video showed how quickly smoke took over the city’s iconic skyline. The dramatic color change left people amazed and afraid.

President Joe Biden has deployed more than 600 federal firefighters to Canada to help fight the fires.

“We have already deployed over 600 U.S. firefighters and personnel as well as equipment like water bombers to help Canada battle the fires,” White House press secretary Karine Jeanne-Pierre said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York has made one million N95 masks available for people who need them.

“Please don’t go out unless you have to. I feel like I say this during a snowstorm as well but this is about your health and your family’s health,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The Federal Aviation Association (FAA) announced Thursday that it has paused all flights from the Northeast, Ohio and Mid-Atlantic bound for LaGuardia International Airport due to the reduced visibility from the wildfire smoke.

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered schools to cancel outdoor recess, sports and field trips Thursday. In suburban Philadelphia, officials set up an emergency shelter so people living outside can take refuge from the haze.

The Associated Press and PIX 11 contributed to this report.

  • Haze blankets over monuments on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, as seen from Arlington, Va. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • A tourist uses a cell phone to capture images as haze blankets over the Washington Monument seen at a distance, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Washington. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
  • In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and Brooklyn Bridge in New York on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is pouring into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest and covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze. (AP Photo/Alyssa Goodman)
  • People in Camden, N.J., view the hazy Philadelphia skyline, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Masons work during hazy conditions in Philadelphia, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • CORRECTS DATELINE TO FORT LEE, NOT ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS – A Man talks on his phone as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • Traffic moves along West Street past One World Trade Center, in this mirror image reflected in the facade of a building, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)
  • Pedestrians pass the One World Trade Center, center, amidst a smokey haze from wildfires in Canada, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
  • A man talks on his phone as he looks through the haze at the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • New York City is covered in haze as photographed from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • New York City is covered in haze as photographed from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • People view New York City in a haze-filled sky from the Empire State Building observatory, Wednesday, June. 7, 2023, in New York. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • A Southwest airliner approaches LaGuardia Airport in New York, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Federal Aviation Administration paused some flights bound for LaGuardia Airport and slowed planes to Newark Liberty and Philadelphia because the smoke from wildfires in Canada was limiting visibility. It also contributed to delayed arrivals at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. (AP Photo/David R. Martin)
  • Golfers watch their shots at the driving range at Valley Country Club in Sugarloaf, Pa., as smoke from wildfires in Canada fill the air, Wednesday June 7, 2023. (John Haeger/Standard-Speaker via AP)
  • New York City is seen in a haze-filled sky, photographed from Staten Island Ferry, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • The Statue of Liberty, covered in a haze-filled sky, is photographed from the Staten Island Ferry, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
  • A police officer wearing a mask directs traffic as an air quality health advisor was issued in New York on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki).
  • Women enter a taxi wearing masks as an air quality health advisory was issued in New York on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki).
  • Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in Canada. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)
  • Evening commuters travel on Broad Street past a hazy City Hall, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
  • Smoke from a refinery in Hamilton, Ontario, rises against a setting sun, as smoke from wildfires blankets the sky on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Smoke from a steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, rises against a setting sun, as smoke from wildfires blankets the sky on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
