TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A funnel cloud was spotted in Fort Lauderdale as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued several tornado warnings Saturday evening for South Florida.

Video captured by @yungnavy_ on Twitter shows the funnel cloud whipping up debris.

“Tornado didn’t touch down, just like the Dolphins tomorrow,” the user said.

NWS issued a tornado warning for Fort Lauderdale and Sunrise until 6 p.m. on Saturday.