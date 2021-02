CHICAGO (WGN) — Due to westerly winds and above-freezing temperatures, ice has been breaking away from Lake Michigan.

On Monday, NewsNation affiliate WGN’s tower camera on top of the Hancock Center captured ice floes breaking away from the shore.

On a prior day, another time lapse shows a large ice floe breaking away.

Incredible timelapse of a giant section of ice covering Lake Michigan around the Chicago shoreline breaking off and drifting away. This video timelapse was captured by the WGN Hancock camera. H/T Tom @Skilling pic.twitter.com/9evTRpiLtn — John Kassell (@wxkassell) February 23, 2021

On Tuesday, the air was the mildest it had been in over eight weeks with temperatures reaching over 45 degrees.