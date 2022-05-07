HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of a West Virginia city issued an emergency declaration Friday after the second large-scale flooding event in Huntington in nine months.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said there was severe damage to public and private property, along with a disruption of utility services.

Rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood. Schools were dismissed early Friday afternoon in Cabell and Wayne counties. First responders helped guide families out of their homes in some areas.

Flooding also surrounded homes in Putnam County.

Last August, more than 4 inches of rain caused severe flooding in Huntington, swamping cars parked on downtown streets.

Gov. Jim Justice has issued a state of preparedness for all 55 counties due to the threat of flooding this weekend.