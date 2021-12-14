Watch: Daylight shows destruction and devastation of deadly tornadoes

MONETTE, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — Daylight showed the continued devastation and destruction in the aftermath of the deadly tornadoes that swept the Midwest last week.
The tornado outbreak Friday that killed at least 88 people in five states — 74 of them in Kentucky — cut a path of devastation that stretched from Arkansas, where a nursing home was destroyed, to Illinois, where an Amazon distribution center was heavily damaged.
In Monette, Arkansas, NewsNation reporter Tom Negovan stood outside what once was the Monette Manor Nursing Home.
“As you look around in the in the light of a new day, you can see the carnage around here,” Negovan told Adrienne Bankert on “Morning in America.” “Trees just snapped off. Enormous trees snapped or uprooted.”
Outside the ruins of the nursing home were hunks of twisted metal, personal items and a large shipping container.
“There’s a shipping container just across the road from us, a huge steel shipping container that has just been tossed around like a toy,” Negovan said. “And that’s not the only one here. There’s another one. We can’t show it to you because it’s too far away.”
June Pennington, 52, also died when the storm hit a Dollar General store in nearby Leachville. Pennington worked as the assistant manager of the store. As of Tuesday morning, Pennington and Hembrey were the only two reported deaths in Arkansas.
Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared an immediate state of emergency in the hours after the tornado.
“Probably the most remarkable thing is that there’s not a greater loss of life,” Hutchinson said after touring the wreckage of the nursing home. “It is catastrophic. It’s a total destruction.”