West faces record heat while tropics percolate

A vehicle drives through Death Valley, California, on July 11, 2021 as California where temperatures hit 120 degrees this weekend as California is gripped in another heatwave. – Millions of people across the western United States and Canada were hit July 11, 2021, by a new round of scorching hot temperatures, with some roads closed, train traffic limited and new evacuations ordered. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP) — Showers and thunderstorms will dampen much of northern and central Texas today, with spotty activity farther south in the state.

An isolated afternoon thunderstorm could also develop elsewhere along the Gulf Coast. However, coverage of thunderstorms might be a bit more widespread over the Florida Peninsula.

Northern Maine may have a morning shower or two, but much of the Northeast will be dry. In fact, most of the nation is likely to be free of precipitation.

The dry weather is bad news for portions of the West still dealing with drought.

To make matters worse, heat will continue to build over much of the region. Temperatures are likely to be high enough to challenge records in many locations.

In the tropics, a system east of the Leeward Islands will continue to be watched for potential development. So far, any potential tropical troublemakers are well away from the U.S. and none are forecast to make it here.