Western monsoon, East Coast storms dump rain

A slow-moving storm is forecast to shift from the Great Lakes into the Northeast today, creating periods of rain in the region. A flash flood warning was issued briefly Tuesday morning in Manhattan due to a sudden downpour.

A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out while severe thunderstorms may develop in New England during the afternoon.

Farther south along the East Coast, from southeastern Virginia to the Florida Peninsula, more thunderstorms are expected. The coverage of these storms may be a bit isolated, but any storms could produce heavy rain.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are also expected across the West, stretching from southern Idaho southward to the Mexican border. As is often the case with monsoon moisture, not all spots will have rain, but localized flooding is possible in areas that receive the most intense rain.

The tropics remain quiet, with no development of any sort expected over the next 48 hours.