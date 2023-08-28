(NewsNation) — Florida officials are urging people to prepare as Tropical Storm Idalia intensifies and is expected to become a major hurricane before it gets to the state’s Gulf Coast.

Much uncertainty remains in the forecast, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis noted at a press conference Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what is known so far:

When will Idalia become a hurricane?

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia will intensify into a hurricane when it nears western Cuba on Monday, making the odds of a life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds “increasingly likely” for parts of Florida.

The storm was about 125 miles off the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, at 4 a.m. DT Monday morning. As of 8 a.m. EDT, Idalia was about 90 miles off Cuba’s western tip, and moving north at 8 mph.

“There really doesn’t seem anything to prevent it from continuing to strengthen,” DeSantis told reporters Monday.

Idalia is expected to go northward Monday, before moving north-northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday when it will move at a faster pace. It should pass over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday and reach Florida’s western coast on Wednesday.

“The risk continues to increase for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as late Tuesday,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “Storm surge and hurricane watches are in effect for portions of the west coast of Florida and the coast of the Florida Panhandle, and residents in these areas should monitor updates to the forecast and follow any advice given by local officials.“

Idalia is now forecast to become a major hurricane before it reaches the Gulf coast of Florida. The risk continues to increase for life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as… pic.twitter.com/OTmqIAtGht — National Weather Service (@NWS) August 28, 2023

When will Idalia hit Florida?

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Idalia will make landfall in Florida as a level 3 hurricane early Wednesday.

Currently, according to Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, counties under hurricane watches include: Alachua; Baker; Bradford; Columbia; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Madison; western Marion; Suwannee; Union; Citrus; Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Hernando; Hillsborough; Coastal Jefferson; Lafayette; Levy; Manatee; Pasco; Pinellas; Sarasota; Sumter; Taylor and Wakulla.

Meanwhile, 14 counties total are under Tropical Storm Watches.

A watch means hurricane or storm conditions are possible, while warnings mean they are expected, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Flash or urban flooding is expected across portions of the west Coast of Florida, the Florida panhandle and southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday. From Wednesday into Thursday, these floods could spread into the eastern Carolinas.

How can people prepare for Idalia?

DeSantis said Monday that the storm “will have a major impact on the state.”

“I urge Floridians to heed the admonitions and heed the directives from your local officials,” he said.

There will be evacuation orders issued along Gulf Coast counties in the A and B evacuation zones, DeSantis said, as well as the barrier islands and places that are low-lying on the coast.

To know what evacuation zone they are in, residents can go to Floridadisaster.org/know.

If told to evacuate, DeSantis said, people do not need to “drive hundreds of miles” or to surrounding states.

“You do not need to leave the state of Florida. You basically need to go to higher ground,” he said. “The key is to not be in those areas that are going to be hit with big-time storm surge, and that are going to potentially have life life-threatening situations.”

One of the state’s slogans, executive director of Florida Division of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie said, is “evacuate tens of miles, not hundreds of miles.”

“Please just get to the nearest safest place that you can,” Guthrie said. “Often that’s going to be with friends and families first, shelter second and then hotels.”

With more limited and local evacuation, DeSantis said, the roads and highways won’t get as clogged.

Some schools are closing in preparation for Idalia, with a full list on the Florida Department of Education’s website.

DeSantis noted that the decision to close is a local decision made on a district-by-district basis, so parents should be aware that’s coming down the pike.

“People should anticipate school closures along the Gulf Coast of Florida for both Tuesday and Wednesday,” DeSantis said.

Before Idalia makes landfall, Guthrie urged Florida residents to make sure they have a plan for their homes, businesses and families. He said to make sure devices are charged, and that battery backups are available. Residents with electric vehicles should make sure they’re fully charged as well, and those using fuel should make sure their gas tank is at least halfway full.

Red Cross said people should build an emergency kit that has: a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, a battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant and pets a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information. Now is the time, if one already has a disaster kit, to make sure the food and water is still safe to consume and important documents are up-to-date, the Red Cross suggested.

Emergency shelters can be found at redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS. Those staying in Red Cross shelters are encouraged to bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items and important documents, the organization said, as well as special items for children or family members with unique needs.

About 35 bobtail trucks and 15 tankers of fuel were in route to Central Florida Monday morning to pre-stage with about 100,000 gallons of fuel, DeSantis said.

“We had limited fuel interruptions with Hurricane Ian, but you never know how that works, so we want to be able to have fuel to be able to get that back on target as soon as the storm passes,” DeSantis said.

About seven urban search and rescue teams are ready to be deployed, and the Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife are all ready to go, the governor said.

In anticipation of a loss of power and downed trees, tens of thousands of electrical linemen are being staged, DeSantis said. He warned that Floridians in the path of Idalia should be prepared to lose power because of trees getting knocked down and debris.

For more resources and information, go to Florida disaster.org/updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.