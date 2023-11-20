Where stormy weather could impact your holiday travel

(NewsNation) — Depending on where you live, a mixture of rain, wind and thunderstorms could complicate your Thanksgiving travel plans.

Expected rain in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday could make for a messy and delayed commute for drivers.

Washington, D.C. is expecting sustained rain and occasionally gusty winds throughout the day and into the evening on Tuesday. Up to two inches could fall before the skies clear up on Wednesday.

Air travel in the northeast could become problematic, with Boston expecting heavy rain through the day and plummeting temperatures in the evening. Lows are expected in the high 20s, according to WHDH-TV in Boston.

Atlanta, home to the busiest airport in the United States, is expecting rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday which could lead to flight cancellations and delays that would have ripple effects across the U.S.

Rain throughout the Midwest on Tuesday could make travel between Indianapolis, Chicago and Milwaukee difficult before conditions clear and become mostly windy.

The 2023 holiday season is expected to bring some of the busiest travel days in U.S. history, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Current estimates predict nearly 50,000 flights will occur on Wednesday alone, according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Administrator Mike Whitaker.