White Christmas: Here’s where you might see snow for the holidays

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Your white Christmas dream may come true this year. Here are the places around the country with the best chance of snow:

Much of the Appalachian Mountains up to the south shore of Lake Erie will see a fresh coating from the current storm system and arctic front moving through, according to NewsNation Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily.

Sorry New England snow lovers, the leftover snow from Maine down to central New York will be melted away by some warmer air through Christmas morning. However, some flakes could fall through the weekend.

Chances for measurable snow on Christmas Day across the U.S.



Further West, the northern plains should have a little leftover snow on the ground come Christmas morning from Nebraska into Minnesota with some bigger piles still lingering from the Twin Cities up to Duluth. The rest of the Midwest stays mostly without snow..

The Western half of the country will see the snow remaining on the ground in the mountains and higher altitudes. Some new snow will accumulate in the Cascades, Blue and Bitterroot ranges of Idaho, and the Sierra Nevada range in California starting Christmas morning through Saturday evening.

Much of the country is experiencing the impacts of a La Niña weather pattern, characterized by warmer than typical conditions for much of the Western U.S., where drought is becoming an increasing concern.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists have plotted the historical probability that your town could see at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. Click here to see how common a White Christmas is in your area.